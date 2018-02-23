Travel deals: Free hotel nights on Anguilla and $138 fares to Macon, Ga.

Land

Fort Young Hotel, on the Caribbean island of Dominica, is welcoming guests back after Hurricane Maria with 20 percent savings. The Voluntourism Package starts at $837 a night and includes five nights’ accommodations, round-trip airport transfers, full breakfast daily, island tour and three days of transportation to the Waitukubuli National Trail, where guests will hike and help clear debris. Add $181 taxes. Book and stay by May 31. The hotel expects to fully reopen in October. Info: 767-448-5000, fortyounghotel.com

Zemi Beach House, on the Caribbean island of Anguilla, recently reopened after the hurricanes and is celebrating with free nights and breakfast. With the Welcome Back Promotion, book three nights and receive a fourth night free, or book five nights and receive two extra nights gratis. Deal also includes daily buffet breakfast. Four nights starts at $2,640, including taxes, a savings of $876. Travel through Dec. 19. Info: 844-734-8768, zemibeach.com

Geckos Adventures, a tour operator for travelers 18 to 29, is offering 20 percent off international trips departing through April 30. For example, the Ultimate Cambodia costs $768 per person double for three departures in April, a savings of $192. The trip, which starts in Bangkok and ends in Ho Chi Minh City, includes 11 nights’ lodging, several tours, four meals, land transport and taxes. Book by Wednesday. Info: 855-832-4853, geckosadventures.com/en-us/sale

Sea

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is offering savings of $2,500 per person on select 2018 departures of its India’s Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges river cruise. The 13-day cruise from New Delhi to Kolkata starts at $5,499 per person double and includes hotel stays in New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur; onboard meals, beer and wine; daily excursions; and airport transfers. Add about $140 in taxes. Book the Inspirational India Sale by March 31. Info: 800-257-2407, uniworld.com/en

American Queen Steamboat Company has launched a 2018 summer sale with savings of $1,000 per person on nine sailings. For example, five Antebellum South itineraries between Memphis and New Orleans start at $1,999 per person double, plus $179 port charges. The eight-night trip, which departs in June and July, includes a seven-night cruise, one night’s hotel stay and shore excursions. Book by June 30 by calling 888-749-5280 and request promo code 2018 Summer Sale. Info: 888-749-5280, americanqueensteamboatcompany.com/promotions/2018-summer-sale

Air

Contour Airlines has fares from $138 round trip on flights between BWI Marshall and Macon, Ga. The airline, which started service between the two airports last summer, is the only airline serving Macon’s Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Fares to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, the closest alternative airport, start at about $250. Fourteen-day advance purchase required. Book at contourairlines.com. The airline also posts last-minute fares from as low as $49 each way on its website each Wednesday.

Package

Great Value Vacations has deals on its City Break packages to Europe for travel through September. For example, a four-night trip to Rome departing in late August starts at $964 per person double. Price includes round-trip airfare from Washington Dulles, four nights at the Empire Palace Hotel, airport transfers and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,300. Prices vary by departure date; 14-day advance purchase required. Info: 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com/packages/city-breaks

THE WASHINGTON POST