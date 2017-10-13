Travel deals: Free airfare for a Suez Canal cruise and $1,000 resort credit in Mexico

Land

More than a dozen hotels have partnered with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority to offer 15 to 40 percent off stays from Dec. 15 to March 31. Hotels participating in the Time to Lime promo include St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Sugar Bay Club and Timothy Beach Resort. Rates vary. For example, four nights in a garden room at Sugar Bay Club in early January starts at $494, including tax, a savings of $166. Blackout dates and restrictions apply. Book by Oct. 29. Info: www.stkittstourism.kn/promotions/island-wide-savings

Generations Riviera Maya, a Karisma Hotels & Resorts property in Mexico, is offering a $1,000 resort credit and up to 43 percent off rates. Nightly rates start at $198 per person double and include all meals served a la carte, premium alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, 24-hour room service and taxes. Book the Gift of Paradise deal by Oct. 31; travel Dec. 1-March 31. Three-night minimum stay required. Rooms typically go for $309. The credit is valid on spa services, private beach dinners, room upgrades and more. Info: 866-527-4762, www.karismahotels.com

Sea

Grand Circle Cruise Line is offering free airfare and $750 off the January departures of its new Suez Canal Crossing: Israel, Egypt, Jordan & the Red Sea cruise. The 17-day cruise starts at $6,395 per person double (vs. $8,195) and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Tel Aviv, with return from Jerusalem; six-night cruise aboard a private small ship; hotel accommodations in Tel Aviv, Luxor, Petra and Jerusalem and on the Dead Sea; 42 meals, including local restaurants; onboard beer, wine and soft drinks; 19 tours; trip leaders; transfers; gratuities; and taxes. Depart Jan. 10 or 24 for the Haifa-to-Aquaba route and Jan. 13 or 27 for the reverse itinerary. Book by Nov. 1 and use promo code OCTSAVINGS 18. Info: 800-221-2610, www.gct.com

Celestyal Cruises has savings on its seven-night Idyllic Aegean cruise, which sails round trip from Piraeus, Greece. Five departures in April and May start at $1,319 per person double (plus $113 port charges), a savings of $310; three departures in June start at $1,379, plus port charges, a savings of $320. The cruise sails to Kusadasi, Turkey, and four Greek islands, and docks overnight in Santorini and Mykonos. Cruise fare covers unlimited drinks and three shore excursions. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 877-259- 9189, americas.celestyalcruises.com/en

Save $3,000 on Abercrombie and Kent’s Wonders of Japan cruise departing on May 16. The 16-day trip starts at $15,495 per person double, down from $18,495, and includes pre-cruise stay at the Hyatt Regency Kyoto, tours and meals; 11-night cruise from Osaka to Sapporo; all onboard meals, drinks and gratuities; shore excursions; airport transfers; and taxes. The deal applies to cabin categories 1-3 booked by Nov. 30. Info: 888-785-5379, www.abercrombiekent.com

Air

Take a group trip to South Africa and earn a free flight from South African Airways. Ten travelers who purchase round-trip airfare from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg receive the 11th ticket free. Fare typically starts at about $882. Travel Oct. 26-Dec. 9 and Jan. 11-March 31. Purchase by Oct. 31 at 800-722-4768 by Oct. 31. Info: www.flysaa.com

Package

Globus is offering $699 round-trip airfare on select 2018 trips to Italy. For example, the six-night Taste of Italy trip departing in mid-July starts at $2,998 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Rome, with return from Venice; six nights’ hotel in Rome, Florence and Venice; eight meals; motorcoach transportation; tour guide; several tours; airport transfers; and taxes. By comparison, flights typically cost $1,632. Promotion applies to select trips departing May 1-Oct. 31. Book by Nov. 7. Info: 866-755- 8581, www.globusjourneys.com/special-offers/italy-vacations

