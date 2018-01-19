Travel deals: Discounted lodging at 18 ski resorts and a houseboat rental special

Land

Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina in Florida is offering a free fifth night plus a resort credit. The Escape to Paradise package costs about $1,200 for five nights, including taxes; the free night is worth about $300. Guests also receive a $100 resort credit per stay. Book by March 31; travel by Dec. 22. Info: 855-366-8045, margaritavillekeywestresort.com

Save $100 on International Culinary Tour’s new Southwest France: Yoga, Wellness and Cooking tour in Bordeaux. With the discount, the trip costs $3,095 per person double and includes seven nights in an 18th-century chateau in Monflanquin; all meals, including wine at dinner; two cooking classes; several excursions, such as visits to wineries, an outdoor market, a flea market and chateau; private transportation with guides; airport transfers; yoga instruction and life-coaching sessions; and taxes. Book by Jan. 31; depart Aug. 9. Info: 800-341-8687, internationalculinarytours.com

With Wyndham Extra Holidays, save up to 20 percent at 18 ski resorts. The promotion applies to Wyndham vacation ownership resorts in 11 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. Two- or three-night minimum stay required. For example, at Wyndham Vacation Resorts Steamboat Springs in Colorado, a one-bedroom suite that sleeps four costs $630 for three nights in early March, including taxes — a savings of $149. Travel by April 8. Book at extraholidays.com/promotion/ wyndham-vacation-ski-resort-deals using promo code SNOW18

Sea

Forever Resorts, an authorized National Park Service concessionaire, is discounting houseboat rentals on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave in Nevada, and Lake Powell in Arizona. Save $450 to $550 on a variety of houseboats, plus save 15 percent on smaller watercraft. Four-day minimum rental required. For example, a 59-foot deluxe houseboat that sleeps 10 at Lake Mead’s Callville Bay Resort & Marina costs $3,397 for four nights in early April, including taxes — a savings of $450. Sale rates are not available in July. Call 800-255-5561 to book. Info: foreverhouseboats.com

Viking Cruises is offering two-for-one prices plus free air on select ocean and river cruises sailing through 2020. The deal applies to nearly a dozen itineraries, including Around the Caribbean Sea; New York, Bermuda and the West Indies; Paris to the Swiss Alps; and Waterways of the Tsars. Prices vary. For example, for the Nov. 7 departure of the West Indies Explorer, which sails round trip from San Juan, Puerto Rico, a deluxe veranda stateroom starts at $3,999 per person double, including taxes; the fare was $7,998. Free air worth $545 each is included. Book by Jan. 31. Info: 866-984-5464, vikingcruises.com

Air

United Airlines has sale fares from Washington Dulles to Indianapolis, Nashville and Columbia , S.C. Round-trip fare to Indianapolis starts at $121 for Tuesday and Wednesday travel; fare typically starts at $260. Book at least 21 days in advance by Jan. 25 and travel through May 23. Info: united.com

Package

JetBlue Vacations is offering discounted packages and extra savings of $100 or $200 per reservation, based on the destination. Save $100 on domestic packages costing at least $1,500 and save $200 on international trips costing at least $2,000. For example, a four-night trip to Fort Lauderdale , Fla., in early March starts at $1,773 per couple. Price includes round-trip air from Reagan National, accommodations at the W Hotel and taxes. Priced separately, the trip goes for about $2,450. Book by Jan. 26; travel Jan. 29-April 30. Use promo code DOM100 for domestic trips and INTL200 for international travel. Info: 800-538-2583, jetblue.com/vacations/sale/savings-cap

