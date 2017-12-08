Travel deals: An airfare sale to Europe and a London special honors the royal engagement

Land

In honor of the royal engagement, Trafalgar is taking 10 percent off two of its London tours. The eight-day London Explorer, which visits London, Windsor and Oxford, starts at $2,385 per person double; the nine-day Delights of London and Paris starts at $2,605. Both trips include premium accommodations, multiple meals, transportation and taxes. As a bonus, the tour operator will throw in afternoon tea for two (valued at $136) at the Milestone, a five-star hotel across from Kensington Palace. Book by Dec. 11. Several departures in 2018. Info: 866-513-1995, trafalgar.com/usa

Visit Santa Barbara has teamed up with several of the California area’s hotels to offer deals on travel through March 31. With the Revive and Thrive offer, get at least 20 percent off at 17 hotels and resorts. For example, book a Friday and Saturday night at Hotel Santa Barbara and receive Sunday night free; three nights in early March costs $500, including taxes, a savings of $199. With the deal, guests also receive the Miss Nothing Experience Kit, which includes five tokens good for discounts at 21 wineries, restaurants, retailers, tour providers and attractions. Blackout dates and other restrictions vary. Info: 805-966-9222, santabarbaraca.com/revive-sb

Sea

Save $500 on select barge cruises in Europe with CroisiEurope Cruises. For example, the seven-day Provence on the Canal du Rhone trip, which sails from Sete to Arles, France, starts at $2,738 per person double. Depart April 13. Price includes meals, drinks, excursions, WiFi and taxes. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 800-768-7232, croisieuroperivercruises.com

Windstar Cruises is offering shipboard credits on sailings of at least 14 nights. Get $400 per passenger for 14 to 21 nights, $600 for 22 to 29 nights and $1,000 for 30 nights or more. Prices vary. For example, the 16-night Aleutians & North Pacific Crossing, which departs Sept. 10, 2018, and sails from Alaska to Tokyo, starts at $2,597 per person double, including port charges and fees. The $400 credit applies. Book by Dec. 15. Info: 866-273-0961, windstarcruises.com/unexpected

Air

Icelandair has a sale fare to several European destinations, including Brussels, London, Oslo and Glasgow, Scotland. Round-trip airfare from New York’s JFK or Newark to Helsinki starts at $323; fare to Berlin starts at $395, including taxes. Book by Sunday; travel Jan. 7-March 27 (restrictions may vary per city). Other airlines are charging twice as much. Info: icelandair.us/special-offer

Aer Lingus has extended its sale on fares from Washington to Europe. For example, nonstop flights from Washington Dulles to Paris start at $566 round trip, including taxes; other airlines are matching. Travel Jan. 8-March 31; blackout dates apply. Saturday-night stay required. Book by 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at aerlingus.com

Package

The 10-night Amazing Vietnam tour with World Spree Travel now starts at $1,799 per person double. The tour includes air from Washington to Hanoi, with return from Ho Chi Minh City; flights from Hanoi to Danang and from Hue to Ho Chi Minh City; nine nights’ lodging in Hanoi, Hoi An, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City; daily breakfasts and one dinner; overnight cruise on Halong Bay with three meals; land transportation; several tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Cheapest price applies to the Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 departures. Booked separately, the trip costs about $2,280. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com.

