Travel deals: Aer Lingus sale to Ireland and discounted Hawaii vacations

Land

The new Amira Resort & Spa, in St. George, Utah, is offering half-off a third night and a free fourth night. The Stay & Play package starts at $423 per couple, including taxes, for three nights in a king room with a private patio and fireplace; the typical rate is from $507. A four-night stay starts at $507, down from $676. Book by Aug. 31; valid Sunday through Thursday, until Dec. 31. The resort is in southern Utah, near several national parks. Info: 435-628-1370, amiraresort.com

Intrepid Travel is offering savings of up to 20 percent on more than 1,000 trips in 100-plus countries. For example, the Vietnam Express Southbound trip departing April 26 starts at $952 per person — a savings of $238. The nine-night trip, which travels between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, includes accommodations, land transport, 13 meals, tours and taxes. Solo travelers who agree to share accommodations do not pay a single supplement. Book by March 22 for tours departing April 1 through Sept. 30. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us/10-off-sale

Sea

Riviera River Cruises is waiving the single supplement fee on two November cruises, a 50 percent savings for solo travelers. The eight-day Blue Danube River Cruise for Solo Travelers, which sails round trip from Budapest on Nov. 1, starts at $1,819 per person. The Burgundy, the River Rhone & Provence River Cruise for Solo Travelers, which departs Lyon, France, on Nov. 6, starts at $2,139. The single supplement is normally twice the per-person double rate. Price for both cruises includes onboard meals, several land tours and taxes. Info: 888-838-8820, rivierarivercruises.com

Alexander+Roberts is offering 50 percent discounts and free cabin upgrades on three August departures of its St. Lawrence Seaway cruise. The 10-night cruise aboard the new 202-passenger M/V Victory II starts at $3,600 per person double, plus $449 port charges. The free upgrade is worth $200 to $400 per person. The cruise sails between Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Detroit. Price includes meals, open bar, WiFi, shore excursions, shipboard tips and airport transfers. A half-off discount is ongoing, but you must book the upgrade offer by March 30. Info: 800-221-2216, alexanderroberts.com

Air

Aer Lingus has a sale on summer travel to Dublin. Nonstop flights from Washington Dulles start at $716 round trip for a Saver fare, which does not include a checked bag or advance seat assignment; the Smart fare, which includes both items, starts at $799, including taxes. Fare on other airlines starts at $990. Minimum stay of Saturday night required. Travel July 1 through Aug. 22. Book by March 21 at aerlingus.com

Package

Apple Vacations is discounting vacation packages to Hawaii. For example, a five-night trip in early May starts at $1,353 per person double and includes round-trip air from BWI Marshall to Honolulu and accommodations at the Courtyard Oahu North Shore. Priced separately, the trip starts at $1,622. Book by March 22. Info: 800-517-2000, applevacations.com/super-sale-hawaii

Collette Tours is offering a St. Patrick’s Day sale with $99 round-trip air on select Ireland, England and Scotland packages. The deal applies to seven itineraries in 2018. For example, the eight-day Irish Splendor starts at $1,598 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington to Dublin; hotel accommodations in Dublin, Killarney, Ennis and Kingscourt; nine meals; and taxes. By comparison, in the low season, air to Ireland starts at about $500. Use promo code IRELAND99. Book by Sunday by calling 877-913-8687. Info: gocollette.com/en/landing-pages/2018/air-flash-sale

