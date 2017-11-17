Travel deals: Aer Lingus sale to Europe and Zambia bush camp special

Land

Kilkea Castle, an Irish fortress dating to 1180, is offering a special package to celebrate its recent $30 million renovation. The Kilkea Castle deal costs $540 per person (normally $1,080) and includes two nights in a carriage house room, daily Irish breakfast, dinner at the castle’s Hermione Restaurant, a round of golf, guided trout fishing outing with lunch, and taxes. Valid through April 1. Info: 855-954-5532, kilkeacastle.ie/room-special

The Bushcamp Company is offering 30 percent off holiday trips to South Luangwa National Park in Zambia. The six-night trip costs $2,100 per person double (a $900 savings) and includes two nights and a massage at Mfuwe Lodge; four nights at the newly renovated Zungulila or Kapamba bush camps; all meals; laundry service; game drives; walking safaris; holiday activities, including breakfast with Santa; airport transfers; and taxes. Conservation and park entry fees are an additional $70 per person per night at Mfuwe Lodge and $100 at the bush camps. Travel Dec. 1-Jan. 15. Book by calling 804-767-8770. Info: bushcampcompany.com

Sea

Grand Circle Cruise Line is offering free international airfare on four May departures of its Great Rivers of Europe cruise. The 14-night voyage, which sails along the Main, Rhine, and Danube rivers, starts at $4,195 per person and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Amsterdam, with return from Vienna (or the reverse); daily breakfast; 13 lunches and 14 dinners plus house beer, wine, and soft drinks; a dozen tours; gratuities; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Dec. 4 with code FLYFREENOV. Info: 800-221-2691, gct.com

To entice cruisers back to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Windstar has a special on a round-trip cruise sailing from San Juan. The Caribbean Is Open Cruise Package features reduced rates, a $200 shipboard credit per person and free WiFi. The seven-day Caribbean Treasures voyage starts at $1,499 per person double (down from $3,799), plus taxes of $149 to $201. Depart Nov. 25 or Dec. 2, 9 or 16. Info: 855-823-4054, windstarcruises.com

Book a select 2018 Caribbean cruise on Silversea Cruises’ Silver Wind or Silver Muse by Nov. 30 and receive free shore excursions. For example, get five shore excursions valued at $59 to $169 each on the seven-night cruise sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to San Juan on Feb. 4. Fares start at $3,600 per person double. The shore excursion promo can be combined with other specials valid on select 2017 and 2018 sailings, such as $199 round-trip economy airfare (book by Nov. 30) and an offer for a two-category upgrade, 50 percent off a second suite or a $1,000-per-stateroom shipboard credit (book by Dec. 28). Info: 888-978-4070, silversea.com

Air

Aer Lingus has sale fares from Washington to Europe. For example, nonstop flights from Washington Dulles to Dublin start at $506 round trip, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $647. Travel Jan. 8-March 21; some dates are sold out. Saturday-night stay required. Book by 7 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 21 at aerlingus.com

Package

Book by Dec. 19 and save up to $800 per couple on Smartours’s Discover Colombia tour. The 10-night trip starts at $1,999 per person double for the Feb. 24, April 7 and June 16 departures. Pay by check and receive an additional $100 off. The package includes round-trip air from Miami to Bogota, with return from Cartagena; flight from Medellin to Cartagena; 10 nights’ accommodations in Bogota, Armenia, Medellin and Cartagena; motorcoach transportation with tour guide; 17 meals; tours with entrance fees; airport transfers; and taxes. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com/tour/discover-colombia

