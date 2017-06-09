Travel deals: A two-for-one sale on trips in Morocco

Land

Seven Stars Resort & Spa in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, is offering savings of up to 35 percent on summer and fall travel. For travel till Aug. 11, receive 35 percent off all rooms. For travel Aug. 12-Oct. 31, receive 25 percent off garden-view lodging, 30 percent off ocean-view rooms and 35 percent off oceanfront rooms. For example, an oceanfront junior suite in early October costs $499 a night, including taxes; regular rate is $769. Also, stay at least seven nights and receive a $100 resort credit. Book by June 30. Info: 844-332-5315, sevenstarsgracebay.com/specials.

Contiki, which caters to travelers ages 18 to 35, has a summer sale with 10 percent off 14 of the company’s most popular itineraries. For example, the 13-day Mediterranean Highlights tour, which travels from Madrid to Rome, starts at $1,407 per person double, a savings of $253. The 13-day Greek Island Hopping tour starts at $1,958, a savings of $229. Prices include hotel lodgings, most meals, transportation (bus plus boat, depending on the itinerary), activities, taxes and gratuities. Book by June 20. Info: 866-266-8454, contiki.com/us/en.

On The Go Tours has a two-for-one sale on two Morocco itineraries. The nine-day Totally Morocco trip starts at $648 per person double (down from $1,295) and includes lodging in hotels, a riad and a Berber desert camp; 14 meals; airport transfer from Marrakesh; guides and transportation; city tours; entrance fees; and taxes. The eight-day Christmas in Morocco trip starts at $498 (was $995). Book by June 22; travel through the end of the year. Info: 866-377-6147, onthegotours.com.

Sea

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering shipboard credits on select South Pacific sailings departing December through March. For example, receive $150 for a non-balcony stateroom and $250 to $400 on a balcony stateroom (based on cabin category) on six sailings of the Tahiti & the Society Islands cruise. The seven-night cruise departing Jan. 27 starts at $4,845 per person double (plus $139 port charges) and includes round-trip air from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti. Book by July 31. Info: 800-848-6172, pgcruises.com.

American Queen Steamboat Co. has a sale on four river cruises departing in July and August. The deal applies to a nine-day cruise from Memphis to Louisville, a Louisville-to-St. Louis sailing and two themed cruises from Minneapolis. Category D cabins cost $2,799 per person double, a savings of at least $600. AA and AAA cabins cost $3,999, down from $4,749 and $4,549, respectively. Price includes shore excursions in each port; pre-cruise hotel stay; all onboard meals, with wine and beer at dinner; and taxes. Book by June 30. Info: 888-749-5280, americanqueensteamboat

company.com.

Air

All Nippon Airways is offering international travelers sale fares on flights within Japan. Flights within the island of Hokkaido start at $49 each way; flights elsewhere start at $98 each way. Other airlines are matching on select routes. Passengers must reside outside of Japan, hold a passport from a country outside of Japan and hold an international round-trip ticket. Three-day advance purchase necessary; complete travel by Oct. 28. Info: ana.co.jp/asw/wws/us/e.

Qatar Airways is offering sale fares from Philadelphia to cities in Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia. For example, the advertised round-trip fare to Denpasar, Bali, is $1,055, but the fare goes as low as $956 on select dates; round-trip fare from Washington starts at $1,218. Other sale destinations include Bangkok, Hong Kong and Manila. Travel through Dec. 28: weekend flights may incur a surcharge. Book by June 10, at least seven days in advance, at qatarairways.com/us/en/offers/phl-deals.page.