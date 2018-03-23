Travel deals: 40 percent off rates in Waikiki and a sale fare to Copenhagen

Land

Rail Travel Tours is offering hotel upgrades worth up to $500 on a round-trip rail adventure from Toronto to northern British Columbia. The Spring in the Canadian Mountains tour starts at about $5,095 per person double and includes six nights aboard Via Rail’s Canadian train; daytime travel aboard the Jasper-Prince Rupert dome car; all meals on the train; eight nights’ hotel in the Canadian Rockies resort towns of Jasper, Prince Rupert and Prince George; and taxes. Depart June 5. Book by March 31 by calling 866-704-3528 and mention promo code WP Travel. Info: railtraveltours.com

For March Madness, the Modern Honolulu in Waikiki is taking 40 percent off all room types. From the top, the penthouse costs $1,200 a night, with taxes (regularly $2,000); the oceanfront one-bedroom suite goes for $395 (vs. $659); the marina-view, one-bedroom suite costs $383 (vs. $639); the studio suite with terrace costs $305 (vs. $509); and the cityscape double runs from $221 (vs. $369). The deal also waives the $30 daily resort fee. Use promo code MARCH. Book by April 2 for stays through April 30. Info: 855-970-4161, themodernhonolulu.com

Wild Dunes Resort, on Isle of Palms, S.C., is offering 20 percent discounts at its Village at Wild Dunes property. The promo applies to resort rooms, suites, condos and vacation homes. For example, a three-night weekday stay in mid-August starts at $923, including taxes, for a 425-square-foot guest room — a savings of $229. Some weekend dates require a three-night minimum. Book by April 7 using promo code SUMR18. Stay May 28-Aug. 30. Info: 866-359-5593, destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/offers/countdown-to-summer

Sea

Grand Circle Cruise Line is offering free international air on select departures of its Romance of the Rhine & Mosel cruise. The 16-day sojourn, which visits five countries (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and France), starts at $3,795 per person double, down from $4,995. Price includes air from Washington Dulles to Brussels, with return from Basel, Switzerland; airport transfers; 14 nights aboard a private river ship; all onboard meals, plus house beer, wine and soft drinks; 13 tours; gratuities for local guides and coach drivers; and taxes. Book by April 6 at 800-221-2610 and use promo code Romance 2018. Depart July through September. Info: gct.com

Windstar Cruises has a sale on more than 70 itineraries across the globe. For example, the eight-night Yachting the Riviera cruise from Rome to Nice, France, departing June 13, now starts at $1,799 per person double (plus $148 taxes), a savings of $700. Book by March 28. Info: 844-207-4712, windstarcruises.com/spring-one-week-sale

Air

Fly Lufthansa on a round-trip ticket from Washington Dulles to Copenhagen from $549. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $680. Depart by May 10 and return by Nov. 10. Book by March 29. Info: lufthansa.com/us/en/online-fare-offers

Package

Trafalgar is offering early-booking savings of 5 percent on select packages plus $300 airfare discounts per couple on tours to Europe. For example, the eight-night Spanish Wonder trip in July starts at $2,911 per person double, a savings of $250. Price includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Madrid, with return from Barcelona; eight nights’ lodging in Madrid, Seville, Granada and Barcelona; 12 meals; motorcoach transport; several guided tours; airport transfers in Madrid; and taxes. Info: 866-809-8426, trafalgar.com

THE WASHINGTON POST