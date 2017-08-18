Travel deals: $200 flights to Iceland and free hotel nights in the Caribbean

Land

Hilton Caribbean has a special with a $100 resort credit and a free fourth night. The Summer Sale deal applies to 16 hotels and resorts in nine destinations, including Barbados, Curacao, Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas. For example, four nights at the Embassy Suites Dorado del Mar Beach Resort in Puerto Rico starts at $450, including taxes — a savings of $149. Book by Sept. 29; stay through Dec. 20. Info: www.hiltoncaribbean.com/caribbean-summer-sale

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, in the Peten region of Guatemala, is offering a free third night. Three nights in an overwater bungalow costs $732, including taxes, a savings of $366. Price includes daily breakfast and Monkey Island tour. Travel Sept. 1-Oct. 31. Info: 502-7790-0300, www.laslagunashotel.com

The Palm Beaches, a consortium of destinations in Florida’s Palm Beach County, is sponsoring a Spa & Wellness Month in October, featuring dozens of discounts on spa services and outdoor activities. For example, the Silk Peel facial at Cosmo & Company Salon and Spa in West Palm Beach is $99; usual price is $225. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, all participating businesses will donate a portion of proceeds to the American Cancer Society. Info: www.thepalmbeaches.com/spa-and-wellness-month

Sea

Holland America is offering a four-perk package on more than 600 domestic and international cruises departing in 2018 and 2019. The Explore4 deal includes the signature beverage package (daily limit of 15 beverages costing no more than $9 each), dinner at the Pinnacle Grill (valued at $35), free or discounted fares for the third and fourth guests sharing a stateroom with the first two guests, and reduced deposit. In addition, book a suite and receive a $200 shipboard credit. Prices vary. For example, the seven-day Alaskan Explorer cruise departing Seattle on Sept. 15, 2018, costs $2,718 for a family of four, including taxes. The non-sale price is $3,916. Book by Nov. 17. Info: 877—932- 4259, www.hollandamerica.com

Receive two free post-cruise nights in Amsterdam and $750 savings on the AmaWaterways’ cruise departing Basel, Switzerland, on Dec. 23. The seven-night Christmas Markets on the Rhine cruise starts at $2,149 per person double (plus $168 port charges). The two additional nights aboard the AmaSonata are worth about $800 per person. Several other departure dates are also discounted. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 800-626-0126, www.amawaterways.com

Air

On WOW Air, fly from BWI Marshall to Reykjavik, Iceland, for as little as $200 round trip, including taxes. The fare is available on select flights from Sept. 6 through Feb. 10; seats are limited. Fare does not include luggage charges, which are $40 for a carry-on and $50 for a checked bag, or seat assignments, which start at $9. Fare on other airlines, with luggage and seat assignment charges, starts at about $500. Book at www.wowair.us

Package

Save $2,000 per couple and receive free international airfare from Los Angeles on the Victory in the Pacific tour sponsored by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The luxury trip departing March 16 costs $12,999 per person double. Military historians Richard Frank and Jonathan Parshall will lead the tour, which visits World War II sites on Oahu; the Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan and Tinian; Guam; and the Japanese island of Iwo Jima. Price includes private charter flights between sites; nine nights’ accommodations in Oahu, Guam and Saipan; 17 meals; tours with entrance fees; two receptions; motorcoach transport; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Oct. 31. Fare from Washington to Los Angeles, booked separately, starts at about $340 round trip. Airfare from Los Angeles to Honolulu with return from Guam typically costs about $1,600.Info: 504-528-1944, www.nationalww2museum.org/events-programs/educational-travel/victory-pacific

WASHINGTON POST