Trailer of Anupam Kher’s ‘A Family Man’ out

IANS, Posted On : March 13, 2017 4:29 pm

MUMBAI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was delighted to share the trailer of American film “A Family Man” – in which he essays the role of a Sikh doctor in the U.S.

The film – originally titled “The Headhunter’s Calling” – also stars “P.S. I Love You” actor Gerard Butler.

“Delighted to share the trailer of my upcoming film ‘A Family Man’ with Gerard Butler, Willem Dafoe and Gretchen Mol,” Anupam tweeted with the link of the trailer on Sunday.

Anupam can be seen for a few seconds in the over-two minute long trailer. The Indian actor is seen telling Butler’s character that his son is diagnosed with cancer. “A Family Man” is based on a businessman whose life revolves around closing deals which results into several clashes with the needs of his family.

The movie also features Alison Brie, Alfred Molina and Dustin Milligan. The Mark Williams directorial is slated to release in June in India.

On homeland front, Anupam will next be seen in “Naam Shabana” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.