‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ makers upbeat about response to trailer

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” are feeling encouraged with the response to the film’s trailer, which gives an entertaining glimpse into the powerful message that the film sets out to give.

The film, produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, delves into the importance of having a toilet in a house. Its trailer released on June 11, and has so far garnered over 14,500,000 views on YouTube.

Bhatia said in a statement:”Everywhere we are going and whoever we are speaking to now, is only raving about the trailer of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. The response has been extremely humbling for us. As a company, our main aim is to keep making cinema that is relevant and touches hearts of the people. This film has all those qualities and we are very excited to present this film to the audiences.”

The movie marks yet another association for them with Akshay after “Special 26”, “Baby”, “Rustom” and “Naam Shabana”.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is releasing on August 11.