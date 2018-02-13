Tiya Sircar to star in ABC series based on Alex Blumberg’s successful podcast “StartUp”

NEW YORK – Indian American actress Tiya Sircar will be coming to New York City in April to promote her new series “Alex, Inc.” which will be aired on ABC.

According to her IMDB page, the series is based on Alex Blumberg’s successful podcast “StartUp” in which Sircar plays ‘Rooni Schuman,’ smart public defender, mother of two and the wife of Zach Braff’s character, ‘Alex Schuman,’ a brilliant radio host who quit his job to start his own company.

Sircar was born and brought up in Arlington, Texas and her parents are originally from Calcutta, India.

Sircar’s parents are both college professors who instilled a love of the arts as well as pride in the South Asian culture, in her at a very early age.

Sircar speaks Bengali fluently and also started Indian classical and folk dance at the age of three, as well as ballet, jazz, lyrical and modern and found her calling after taking an acting class at the age of seven.

Sircar attended the University of Texas at Austin where she received a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing as well as theater and dance; she moved to Los Angeles upon graduation to pursue her professional career.

Sircar has appeared as a guest star in many shows, including “The Witches of East End,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Crazy Ones,” “Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life on Deck,” and most recently “Master of None” and “The Mindy Project.”

Currently she can be seen in the critically acclaimed NBC comedy, “The Good Place,” opposite Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, where she plays shifting roles, from an altruistic human rights lawyer to a power-hungry demon.

Sircar has also established herself as a capable voiceover actress and lends her voice as Sabine Wren, a graffiti artist and explosives expert, on the Disney/Lucas Film animated series “Star Wars Rebels” on the Disney Channel and the short-form interstitial series “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny,” opposite Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones and Lupita Nyong’o, according to her IMDB page.

Sircar has starred in a few films as well including the most recent independent feature comedy Miss India America in which she plays a high school graduate who is determined to win a beauty pageant.

She also starred in 20th Century Fox’s comedy The Internship opposite Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, the foreign drama The Domino Effect, New Line’s 17 Again with Zac Efron and the Paramount family comedy Hotel for Dogs.

Sircar has also giver her voice in the Netflix/Dreamworks series “Spirit Riding Free” and the animated studio film Walking with Dinosaurs 3D.