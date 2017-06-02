Tisca wants to play Amrita Pritam on screen

IANS, Posted On : June 2, 2017 2:10 pm

Actress Tisca Chopra says that if she gets an opportunity, she would love to play the character of writer-poet Amrita Pritam on screen.

“Amrita Pritam is part of our cultural consciousness and if I’ll get an opportunity, I would like to play her on screen,” Tisca said at the screening of the short film “Amrita and I”, in which actress Shruti Ulfat plays Amrita Pritam, here on Wednesday.

“Amrita Pritam’s character is really fascinating. We all have heard about her relationship with Sahir Ludhianvi (poet), but not many people know about her relationship with Imroz, who was her companion in her life. So, I really liked this thing that this film is from Imroz’s point of view.”

Calling it a “very beautiful film”, Tisca found the combination of poetry and painting in the movie “really amazing”.

“The director has done a great job by using minimal and surreal kind of sets in the film,” she said.

Tisca, who was last seen on the big screen in actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol’s 2016 film “Ghayal Once Again”, also talked about her future projects.

“Now, I am working on a short film which is really exciting and absolutely crazy. A well-known actor is featuring in it but it will be a surprise for the audience till its release,” she said.

“Other than that, we have completed scripting of the film. It’s a comedy and I am very excited for it. For the first time, people will be seeing me doing comedy on screen. It’s a comedy with a great deal of sense in it. Right now, it’s in the pre-production stage,” she added.