Tina Tandon introduces new Fall/Winter line during New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK – Indian American designer Tina Tandon showed off her “Fall and Winter 2017/2018” line on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 230 5th Rooftop Bar, at the New York Fashion Week.

The fashion line started off with red and maroon colored clothes reflecting the typical color of the Fall season and continued onto purple, which linked the reds with the blue color clothes that ended the line, highlighting the cold temperatures of the Winter season.

Tandon started her fashion career with designers Escada and Christian Lacroix and has now completed 10 years in the fashion industry.

Tandon was born in the U.S., spent her early childhood in India and grew up in North Carolina before moving to New York, where she was exposed to a broad spectrum and concepts of fashion and knew that she would want a career in it from an early age.

When living in India, she had accompanied her mother once to visit a family tailor for some custom-made outfits and she thoroughly enjoyed the process, becoming well-acquainted with various fabrics, cuts, designs and embellishments.

When she returned to the U.S., she started taking fashion design courses in high school and won recognition for her work and decided to follow her dream.

Tandon then received a scholarship to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City and graduated Summa Cum Laude, receiving many awards, including the Presidential Scholars award, from the school’s faculty and top industry professionals, including Jay Baker, the former President of Kohls.

Her fashion line and company, T.Tandon, is a Contemporary RTW line that is known for its feminine, sophisticated, luxuriously draped and adorned collections.

T.Tandon’s silhouettes are modern with a hint of vintage, blending the two to create newly inspired classic pieces that are timeless, yet effortlessly modern and chic.

Their pieces are designed to be comfortable, practical, and versatile, while also being style-forward and novel as well as eco and socially-conscious.

T.Tandon’s clothes are popular among celebrities as well including Stephanie Pratt of The Hills fame, Katrina Bowden of 30 Rock fame, Jules Kirby of High Society and NYC Socialite fame, Jill Zarin of NY Socialite fame and one of The Real Housewives of NY, Anna Maria Perez of Hannah Montana fame, Maria Menounous of Access Hollywood fame, Pooja Kumar of Bollywood Hero and HBO fame, Reshma Shetty of Royal Pains fame and many others.

Tandon works mainly with natural fabrics, such as cottons, modals, linens, silks, and wools, and every season 85- 90% of her collections are made of those fabrics.

She also donates a percentage of the profits to charities benefitting underprivileged children in impoverished areas in India, so they may not be forced into child labor and works with women organizations that help provide livelihood and empowerment to women in small towns and villages.

The event was in collaboration with The Nylon Project which is a new initiative started by Jordana Guimaraes and is aimed to unify and encourage positive change within the metropolitan and the homeless community.