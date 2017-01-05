“Thrilled And Humbled”: Raj Shah, President-elect Trump’s New Deputy Assistant

Ela Dutt

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed a third Indian-American to an important position in his administration. In a press release Jan. 4, Trump announced a slew of new appointments, among them Republican National Committee’s point-man for communications and research Raj Shah, as “Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director and Research Director.”

“These individuals will be key leaders in helping to implement the President-elect’s agenda and bring real change to Washington,” incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, said in a statement. “Each of them has been instrumental over the last several months, and in some cases years, in helping the President-elect.” The position of deputy assistant is a commissioned office, Shah noted and not a cabinet appointment. A President usually has about a dozen “assistants” and close to two dozen “deputy assistants.”

Shah is part of the first wave of additional White House staff recruited by the incoming administration. He told News India Times he is “thrilled and humbled” by the appointment. Trump has already made at least two very significant appointments of Indian-Americans — South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a cabinet-level position, and Seema Verma as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

“My job is to ensure we are pumping out accurate and quality content, providing the core content for all channels of communication” including for digital and social media and all other platforms to get the White House message out to the press and the public.

Shah will be helping Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the daily White House press briefings, helping him respond, supplement information to counter questions, and preparing “background nuggets” through research. “It could be for attacking, defending, promoting …” issues, such as for instance, showing how Trump keeps delivering on jobs, something Shah prepared for the RNC recently.

He would be researching talking points, getting together background information, historical data etc. so Spicer could also push back against opposition from the Democrats.

“For instance, (Senator) Chuck Schumer is asking for unprecedented disclosure, and delays in hearings (for nominees),” Shah said. “I would look into what is his own record on those,” when a Democratic president was in the White House. Schumer, D-N.Y., is the Senate Democratic Leader.

Shah is known for writing the Republican White Paper on how to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He was behind the well-organized and relentless Republican attack on the controversial email server of the former Secretary of State that had a significant negative impact on her candidacy.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity. Humbled and very excited to join this new administration to help its efforts and handle the message on the biggest agenda items,” Shah said, noting that even in previous administrations, President George W. Bush and outgoing President Obama dealt with their highest priorities in the first year or two. “I will have the opportunity to serve front and center,” Shah told News India Times.

Born in Norwalk, Connecticut to parents Premila and Suresh Shah, both from Gujarat, Shah graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and joined the RNC fresh out of college. He worked in the White House as a research assistant for three months during the Bush administration. “That’s my experience with the White House,” he quipped. His father is a small business owner and an engineer by training; his mother is a dentist. His sister Amy Shah is a doctor in North Carolina. Shah has been to India several times to visit the extended family with his parents. “It’s a place where I see rich history and things I can relate to, but I’m an American. I do connect with Indian Americans here,” he said.

He has met President-elect Trump once when the real-estate billionaire visited the offices of the RNC.

Shah’s appointment was a choice made by White House Chief of Staff Preibus who used to head the RNC, and incoming Press Secretary Spicer, Shah indicated.