Immigrant from Nepal killed, another of South Asian origin among those injured in Maryland mass shooting

A Nepali woman who recently immigrated to the United States, had her life cut short in the mass shooting at the Rite Aid warehouse in Harford, Maryland, Sept. 20. Another person of South Asian origin was injured but survived the deadly shooting spree.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler, in a press conference on Sept. 21, revealed the names of the victims, among them Brindra Giri, 41, from Baltimore County. Giri, along with Sunday Aguda, 45, a man from Baltimore County, and Hayleen Reyes, a 41-year old woman from Baltimore City, died at the hands of Snochia Moseley, 26, of Baltimore County.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Giri, a mother of two school-going children, had moved to Baltimore County from Nepal just three or four months ago. Harry Bhandari, the Democratic candidate for state delegate from District 8, and originally from Nepal, told the Sun he knows the Giri family for a decade.

Giri’s extended family also lives in the area, and according to Bhandari’s account in the paper, her husband had sponsored her immigration to the U.S. The family is “disconsolate” and “crying constantly” Bhandari is quoted saying.

Acharya Purna, a 45-year old man from New York, is among those injured. The other two who were shot and wounded by Moseley, were identified as 19-year old Hassan Mitchell of Harford County, and Wilfredo Villegas, 45, of Montgomery County.

Moseley killed herself following the shooting spree. According to the police, she suffered from mental illness and news reports said she had appeared agitated in the days preceding the killing spree.

According to the account provided by Sheriff Gahler at the press briefing Sept. 21, which was webcast live, and on Twitter, Moseley, was a temporary employee at the Rite Aid warehouse and had been employed there less than two weeks before perpetrating the crime.

She arrived at the warehouse at 6:30 a.m. for her shift. For unknown reasons, she left the building at 7:21 a.m. and returned home. She drove back to work and arrived at the front gate at 8:35 a.m, Sheriff Gahler recounted.

At 8:53 a.m., she reentered the warehouse, and at 9:05 a.m. was seen exiting yet again, and she began shooting.

The first victim was shot outside, following which Moseley reentered the building again at 9:07 a.m. and continued shooting. There were 65 people working inside the warehouse at that time according to police.

After reentering the building, Moseley continued shooting, striking the five additional victims before shooting herself in the head.

Police arrived on the scene within five minutes of initial dispatch, Sheriff Gahler said. However, by that time, Moseley had already shot herself.

“During the investigation, information was received that the suspect was suffering from a mental illness and over the last two weeks had become increasingly agitated,” Gahler said.

A community vigil was planned for Sept. 21, evening at the Cranberry United Methodist Church. A fund to support the families has been set up with the Victoria Russell Foundation, Sheriff Gahler announced and warned all those who want to donate money for victims, “make sure you use a reputable source, like Victoria Russell Foundation. In times like this, criminals often try to take advantage of generous citizens.”