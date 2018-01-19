Three Indian Americans professors named 2018 Fellows of the AAAI

NEW YORK – Three Indian Americans professors, Amit Sheth, Gaurav Sukhatme and Dinesh Manocha, are among those selected as the 2018 Fellows of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI).

Sheth is a computer science and engineering professor at Wright State University and the executive director of Kno.e.sis – Ohio Center for Excellence in knowledge-enabled computing.

According to a university news release, his research has pioneered development and use of knowledge graphs to enhance AI techniques of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, and for making sense of Big Data.

Sheth received his B.E. from BITS-Pilani, India in 1981 and his doctorate in computer and information science from Ohio State University in 1985.

Sukhatme is the dean’s professor and chairman in the University of Southern California’s School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science; he also serves as the co-director of the Robotics Research Lab and the director of the Robotic Embedded Systems Lab, which he founded in 2000.

According to his university bio, his research interests are in multi-robot systems and sensor/actuator networks and he has published extensively in these and related areas.

He has also served as the principal investigator on numerous NSF, DARPA and NASA grants as well as a co-principal investigator at the Center for Embedded Networked Sensing, an NSF Science and Technology Center, is a fellow of the IEEE and a recipient of the NSF CAREER award and the Okawa Foundation research award.

He is one of the founders of the Robotics: Science and Systems conference. He was program chair of the 2008 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation and program chair of the 2011 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Robots and Systems.

Sukhatme received his undergraduate education in computer science and engineering at IIT Bombay and has a Master’s and doctorate degrees in computer science from USC.

Manocha is currently Phi Delta Theta/Matthew Mason Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He has coauthored more than 420 papers in the leading conferences and journals on computer graphics, robotics, and scientific computing and has received numerous awards.

According to his university bio, he has served on the editorial board of 10 leading journals and program committees of more than 100 conferences in computer graphics, robotics, high performance computing, geometric computing and symbolic computation and has supervised dozens of M.S. and doctorate students over the last 23 years at UNC Chapel Hill.

Manocha received his B.Tech. degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1987 and a doctorate in computer science at U.C. Berkeley in 1992.

According to its website, each year the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence recognizes a group of individuals who have made significant and sustained contributions to the field of artificial intelligence through the continuation of its Fellows program.