Three Indian Americans featured in TIME 2018 Health Care 50 list

Three Indian Americans are featured in TIME Magazine’s 2018 Health Care 50 list as the most influential people in healthcare.

Atul Gawande, Divya Nag and Dr. Raj Panjabi have all been honored by TIME for their extraordinary innovations in the categories of cost and technology.

Gawande was chosen for changing corporate coverage and will lead a new nonprofit health care venture that will cover the more than one million employees of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, according to his profile on TIME Magazine’s website.

Nag was chosen for “putting a doctor on your wrist,” as she has been leading Apple’s special projects focusing on health and with help from her team, has developed ResearchKit, an open-source app developer for doctors and researchers to share patient results and clinical data.

According to her profile on TIME Magazine’s website, starting this fall, the Apple Watch Series 4 will include two new features: an emergency-­response system and a medical-grade EKG heart-rate monitor.

Since he came to the U.S. as a refugee from Liberia, Panjabi has been improving rural healthcare and has co-founded Last Mile Health to recruit and train community health workers in areas that lack local health services, according to his profile on TIME Magazine’s website.

After helping to fight Ebola from 2014 to 2016, Panjabi is now raising $100 million to build Community Health Academy, a mobile platform for training health care workers remotely through video and audio instruction.

According to their website, TIME Magazine’s 2018 Health Care 50 list highlights the people who are behind the innovative ideas that improve healthcare in categories such as public health, treatments, cost and technology.