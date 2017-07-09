Three Indian Americans charged for sedition in Punjab

NEW YORK – Three Indian Americans: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Jagdeep Singh and Jagjeet Singh, were amongst five to be charged of sedition and promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy for a campaign titled ‘Punjab Independence Referendum 2020.’

New York residents Pannun, Jagdeep Singh, a former resident of Fatehgarh Sahib and Jagjeet Singh, a former resident of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Gurpeet Singh, a resident of Mohali and Harpunit Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir, were all involved in the promotion of the campaign, managed by the Baba Hanuman Singh Enterprise agency which was hired by New York based Sikhs for Justice whose legal advisor happens to be Pannun, reported The Indian Express.

According to the Indian Express, the case was registered at Sohana police station in Punjab after a series of offensive posters against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh were posted at more than 40 locations throughout the state, after he ordered a crackdown on the outfit.

Members of the Sikhs for Justice, who have posted many poster in the past favoring Khalisatan, also uploaded a few insulting videos of Amarinder Singh, the report said.

Sources say that the posters were printed at a printing press in the Industrial Area in Mohali, which is owned by Pannun.

The Indian Express said that the police in Punjab are investigating the case further to see if any financial and operational linkages are found between the Indian and Indian American residents as they suspect that Sikhs for Justice was backed by Khalistani forces and have been trying to weaken Punjab for the past several months.