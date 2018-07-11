Three Indian American journalists honored with Gerald Loeb Award

Three Indian American journalists Ashwin Seshagiri, Sandhya Kambhampati and Paresh Dave are among the many winners of the 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards.

Seshagiri is a deputy editor at The New York Times, Kambhampati is a data reporter at ProPublica Illinois and Dave is a reporter at Reuters, he was previously at the Los Angeles Times.

Seshagiri along with three of his colleagues were declared winners of the ‘Breaking News’ category for their article “Ouster at Uber.”

Seshagiri is a graduate of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and he not only helps managing editors, but also assigns coverage across business, tech, media and other subjects.

Kambhampati won in the ‘Local Reporting’ category for her contribution to the series, “The Tax Divide,” which reported on the widespread inaccuracies in Illinois’ Cook County’s property tax assessment system and was also a Pulitzer Prize finalist for local reporting in 2018.

Kambhampati holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and she covers topics such as analyzing statistics, databases and public records to uncover structural issues and abuses.

Dave along with his colleagues also won in the ‘Breaking News’ category for their article “Snap Inc.’s IPO.”

Dave graduated from the University of Southern California in 2013 and started working at the Los Angeles Times, he now works at Reuters and covers topics related to technology.

The Gerald Loeb Awards are among the highest honors in journalism, recognizing the work of journalists who focus on business, finance and the economy, since 1973.

The winners were announced June 25 at a ceremony and banquet in New York.