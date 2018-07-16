Three 2018 CPL matches to be played in Florida

Three cricket matches are to be hosted by the Jamaica Tallawahs in August at Central Broward Regional Park in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the same stadium where India played the West Indies two years ago.

As a part of the ‘Biggest Party in Sport,’ the Hero Caribbean Premiere League, the Tallawahs will be against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday, August 18, the Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday, August 19 and the Barbados Tridents on Wednesday, August 22.

The Tallawahs are led by T20 superman Andre Russell who was a standout player for the Kolkota Knight Riders, making 316 runs and 13 wickets

Pakistani cricket player Shahid Afridi will play cricket for the first time in the U.S. and he will be accompanied by New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, Florida-born Steven Taylor, USA bowler Elmore Hutchinson, David Miller, Samuel Badree and Imad Wasim.

The Warriors team includes former Indian under 19 World Cup and American College Cricket pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, a new addition who is known for his tight control and swing and will be a bowler to watch in the CPL this year, along with Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Malik, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Luke Ronchi and Imran Tahir.

The Trinbago Knight Riders include Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Brendan McCullum, Darren Bravo and Dinesh Ramdin, and the Barbados Tridents include Martin Guptil, Shakib al Hassan, Hashim Amla, Dwayne Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Wahab Riaz and Shai Hope.

Tickets are available at Tallawahs.com, Bookmyshow.com or CPLT20.com