Thousands of Indian-Americans, others from around the world, attend Murti Pratishtha And Inauguration Of New Hindu Temple In New Jersey

Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Monmouth Junction New Jersey celebrated Murti Pratishtha (Idol installation) and inauguration of the new Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Culver Road in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey starting June 3 and carrying on till June 11. Devotees from across the world came to the event, and many took part via the Internet through live feeds on SVG.org.

The celebration started with the Pothiyatra to mark the beginning of the recitation of Shreemad Satsangijivan Katha orated by Pundit Kothari Shastri swami, Shree Ghanshyamvallabhdasji- Gadhpur India, and by Pundit Sadguru Swami Shree Nityaswarupdasji Sardhar. The thousands of devotees expressed emotions ranging from joy to tears as they listened to the narration, according to a press release from organizers.

While the main event was on Sunday June 11th there were many mini celebrations through the 9 days, culminating in the Annkut Utsav.

Saturday June 10, marked a special occasion and was attended by many dignitaries and special guests.

News India Times publisher and Padma Shree recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh addressed the assembly and received blessings from Bhavi Acharya and Santos. He reiterated his commitment to the Indian diaspora, and to the new mandir. Deputy Mayor Charles Carly of South Brunswick also received blessings and reiterated the strong ties between the township and the temple which he pledged would always remain strong. Carly praised the vibrancy of the Indian community and said it would always have a friend in him.

Among others who received blessings and addressed the assembly were TV Asia chairman and CEO H.R. Shah, a Padma Shri recipient, who also spoke of the vibrant and diverse Indian-American community. He also spoke of his new venture – a ‘mandir yatra’ in the U.S., soon to air on TV Asia.

Devotees took part in the parade, rass, cultural programs, blood drive, Seva, yagnas, mahapujas and the main Murti Pratishta. Daily, they received the darshan and blessings of Bhavi Acharya Shree Nrigendraprasdji Maharaj who is the 8th Acharya to be on the Vadtal dioceses ( Laxminarayan Dev Gadi), which is one of the two only authentic dioceses established by lord Swaminarayan in his last will and testament, organizers said.

The new Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Monmouth Junction is open daily 8am – 12pm and 4pm- 8pm. Weekend sabha is held every Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Mahaprasd is served after every weekend sabha. Many kids’ activities are available on temple premises. For more information visit www.SVG.org.