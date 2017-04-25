Thousands attend 30th annual Sikh Day Parade

, Posted On : April 25, 2017 8:32 pm

More than 25,000 people attended the 30th annual Sikh Day Parade in Manhattan on April 22 despite heavy rains.

Several participants were seen carrying the Khalistan banners – to reaffirm their demands for a separate state, Sikh Siyasat News reported.

Wearing orange colored turbans, they called for Sikh unity and called for an end to the “Indian occupation of Punjab.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined the parade, congratulated the vibrant community on the birth of the Khalsa and lauded the community’s contributions and achievements.

The parade was organized by the Gurudwara Sikh Cultural Society, Richmond Hill with support from other local groups.