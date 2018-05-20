This royal wedding stood for change, hope: Priyanka

LONDON, England – Internationally acclaimed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who made heads turn with her chic lilac dress suit at actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday, says the day will be remembered as it stood for change and hope.

Taking to Instagram with an image of the newly married royal couple, who can be seen coming out of the chapel after exchanging their vows, Priyanka wrote an emotional note conveying her love and belief in the marriage.

She wrote: “Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still… That happened today… You my friend were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.

“Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good… Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always,” she added.

This is the first time that a bride is of African-American lineage and also a divorcee, reports the sun.co.uk.

Prince Harry and Markle became man and wife at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the British royals’ long-time home. The two have been conferred with the titles of His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex respectively.