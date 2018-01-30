The Ultimate Travel & Visa Company Launched

After successfully working with some of the leading travel and visa outsourcing companies of the world for more than a decade, Ranjeet Singh (CEO), along with his core team have launched The Ultimate Travel & Visa Company in order to take the travel and consular service experience to an all new level.

“Our aim is to bring Indian Americans and other travelers out of the traditional guidebook and online travel mode, and make them “explore” the world in its true form”, said Ranjeet.

“We also want to have our people experience a flawless and smooth consular service experience”, he added.

The team at The Ultimate consists of some very well-traveled professionals with a combined experience of over 25 years, handling a high volume of clients both in the travel and visa industries.

With a satisfied client base of over 5000 travelers from 3 different continents, The Ultimate executives have personally traveled and lead many successful trips in various regions of the world including India, Africa, South East Asia, Europe, The Americas and Australia/NZ.

The company’s consular service section is led by some very highly skilled executives who have had first hand experience of dealing with thousands of VISA/OCI applications in daily volumes. In the past, the company has worked closely with diplomatic missions on several international projects, which not only gives them an edge above the rest, but also makes them a reliable and trustworthy partner who knows the ins and outs of the whole process.

The Ultimate Travel & Visa Company claims to show you your destination from a whole new perspective that takes you away from the typical well-trodden tourist track. Customers will have the chance to meet, dine and get close to the cultures they are traveling to, along with other like-minded explorers with unique and ultimate twists.

From family trips to holidays for solo travelers; motor cycle tours to wildlife safaris; trekking mountains or exploring miles of scenic coastline; self-guided holidays or small group trips; there is something for every kind of traveler with The Ultimate. They will provide their expert knowledge, exciting itineraries and outstanding service as part of their sustainable travel experiences which take travelers under the skin of the country they’re visiting for the adventure of a lifetime.

They assure customers that traveling the globe and availing VISA’s/OCI’s was never so much fun and exciting!