The Steadfast Tin Soldier – a “very creative and engaging show”

Located in the heart of the city of Chicago, on Michigan Ave, the Lookingglass Theatre is a can’t-miss destination. Housed in the Water Tower Works on the Mag Mile, the unique theatre is designed in such a way that the entire seating area may be rearranged for each production – this means that each time you come to the Lookingglass will be a brand-new experience.

Mary Zimmerman’s brand-new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Steadfast Tin Soldier” opening curtain with giant calendar. This was the most magical show with live orchestra and does not use a lick of human speech. The play shows death would never separate you from who you love. Suffered by a big baby, dropped from a window, dumped in a drain, swallowed by a fish, humiliated all time and finally, cremated. The ending is happier. Puppetry, masterful acting, and an ingenious storyline was incredible with just a five-person cast. The performance was designed to draw in even the youngest of audience members, and excite even the oldest.

There is no doubt – This soldier is worth saluting, its truly an all-age show and highly recommended for must see before this run ends.

For further info refer lookingglasstheatre.org, Lookingglass Theatre Company, 821 North Michigan, (312) 337-0665.