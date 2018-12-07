The Chatwal Lodge commences construction in New York

The Chatwal Lodge, developed by Dream Hotel Group and designed by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects, commenced construction with a groundbreaking ceremony in Bethel, NY, on December 5.

The $50 million Chatwal Lodge will be a driving force in the ongoing restoration and revitalization of New York’s famed Catskill Mountains. Nestled among 26 acres along the wooded shores of the 1,000-acre Toronto Reservoir, the five-star luxury retreat is expected to open in spring 2020 with 34 private villas and suite accommodations, refined rustic design and world-class, farm-to-table culinary experiences by Ducasse Paris, founded by multi-Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured New York State Assembly Member Aileen M. Gunther and Bethel Town Supervisor Dan Sturm as keynote speakers, leading members of the Dream Hotel Group team: Chairman Sant Singh Chatwal, CEO Jay Stein, and Vice President of Operations, Luxury Division Ashish Verma, as well as Chapin Estate Developer Steve Dubrovsky, architect Nunzio DeSantis, and Granite Associates Chairman & CEO Alan Gerry, among others.

“We’re grateful for Mr. Sant Chatwal and his Dream Hotel Group team bringing The Chatwal Lodge to the region. The caliber of this project is remarkable, and, once open, will become a world-class destination and an extraordinary addition to both New York State and Sullivan County,” said New York State Assembly Member Aileen M. Gunther.

“The Chatwal Lodge will bring full- and part-time jobs, both during construction and after it opens,” said Bethel Town Supervisor Dan Sturm. “The new tourists and visitors that will come to Bethel will also bring new commerce and better economic opportunity for all the businesses already located here.”

President and CEO of Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association Roberta Byron-Lockwood added, “The Catskills is a picturesque mountainous region that has been long known as a popular getaway since the beginning of the twentieth century. The Chatwal Lodge will help solidify its reputation as a global destination for years to come.”

Rustic and refined, The Chatwal Lodge offers an elegant and charming play of details literally carved straight out of the woods from which it stands. The luxurious hideaway features hand-hewn timbers, oversized stone fireplaces and mighty trunks of 40-foot white pine trees towering from floor to ceiling in the Main Lodge. Luxurious meeting and event venues located at water’s edge are ideal for corporate retreats, social events and lavish destination weddings. Harmonizing with nature, its serene spa offerings will also include some of the most desirable wellness services.

The opening of The Chatwal Lodge is part of a larger economic development plan for the town of Bethel, New York. Within this beautiful swath of the Catskills, located just 90 miles from midtown Manhattan, the wilds of nature are discovered in everyday life. It’s located within The Chapin Estate along the shores of Sullivan Country’s two largest lakes.

“The Chatwal Lodge is born from our signature New York City location and five-star luxury brand The Chatwal,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, Chairman, Dream Hotel Group. “Within this decadent and simply unprecedented country retreat, The Chatwal Lodge is a magical destination where luxury meets nature, and we are committed to embracing the natural resources of the area to create an enterprise that truly redefines the town and country luxury living experience.”

“All of us at Dream Hotel Group are proud to play a role in creating what will be one of the most spectacular destinations in Sullivan County,” remarked Jay Stein, CEO, Dream Hotel Group. “Drawing inspiration from the Catskills’ rich history, rustic architecture and breathtaking natural setting, The Chatwal Lodge will be the star of Sullivan County and a critical addition to our growing global portfolio.”

Dream Hotel Group operates 20 hotels, including the Chatwal New York and Time Hotels, and more than 50 restaurants and bars worldwide. The company has another 20 hotels under construction.