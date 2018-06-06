The Atlantic releases documentary on Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s death

In a new short documentary, released by The Atlantic, Dumala Kuchibhotla, the wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who fell victim to a hate crime last year, narrates the story of the tragic event and how she has still been living the American Dream without him.

The documentary titled “A Devastating Hate Crime in Kansas” begins with Dumala remembering their early days as a married couple from India in the U.S. and describes how buying a new home in Kansas was an ultimate dream come true for the couple.

Dumala met Srinivas online and recalled how he helped her tackle the U.S. visa process as well as their courtship days and wedding ceremony.

Dumala starts recollecting the final day of Srinivas’ life, as viewers are shown a short scene took outside the Austin Bar & Grill, where Srinivas and his friend Alok attended happy hour.

Dumala said she was in shock when she heard the news of Srinivas’ death by the hands of a U.S. Navy veteran who had told him to “get out of my country.”

After the tragedy though Dumala was told that she would be deported but somehow she was allowed to stay back and has started a nonprofit organization called “forever Welcome” with Srinivas’ colleagues, to combat hate crimes in the United States.

The film ends with Dumala explaining how the community came forward to show their love for her and her husband, finding an answer to the question “do we belong here.”

“A Devastating Hate Crime in Kansas” is a story in the film, “Do We Belong?” directed by Sofian Khan and it is part of The Atlantic Selects, an online showcase of short documentaries from independent creators.

On Feb. 22, 2017 at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed by Adam Purinton, who though he was an illegal alien from Iran.

Purinton was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison with no parole.