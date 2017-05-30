Thamizh Schools USA hold annual day function in Darien

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 30, 2017 8:12 pm

CHICAGO

Thamizh Schools USA, a registered 501 (3) non-profit organization accredited by Illinois State Educational Board, conducted its 10th annual day function at Hinsdale South High School, Darien, IL on May 13.

This was a fully volunteer-driven event put together by the efforts of the teachers and event coordinators, according to a press release. This annual day celebration gave an opportunity for all its students studying at different locations (Darien, Des Plaines, Gurnee, Milwaukee and Naperville) to come together, get to know each other and compete with each other.

Students got a platform to showcase their Thamizh language skills while parents got a chance to enjoy their talents.

The function started with Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu by all the students followed by a welcome speech by Babu. Several competitions, including Pazha Mozhi, sol aatchi (Great collection of words), ThirukkuRaL recital, sol(R) silampam (Chain of Thamizh words), Oru Sol-Pala Porul (One word, Many meanings) were organized, aiming at testing students’ various aspects of their strength in Thamizh.

The main highlight was ThirukkuRaL potti as ThirukkuRaL, an integral part of this school since it’s not only taught but also practiced here. The kids were encouraged to recite as many kurals as possible and it needed hard work from kids, training from parents and encouragement from teachers.

Skits (including those based on Silapadhigaaram and Avvaiyaar’s Athichoodi) and programs (including Kolattam and Farmers protection awareness) were organized to create interest and enrich Thamizh language skills among the participants. Prof. Dr. Parveen Sultana’s short speech video on ‘Thai Thamizh’ that was played during the event was inspiring to all.