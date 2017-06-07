Texas woman of Indian-origin charged with alleged $1.5 million financial fraud of employer

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : June 7, 2017 11:35 am

A 52-year-old woman of Indian descent who lives in The Woodlands neighborhood of Houston, has been charged with defrauding her former employer of more than $1.5 million.

A criminal information was filed May 24, charging Kavita Nehendra Duvvuru with one count of wire fraud. She was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Smith, June 7, in an initial appearance, according to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

If convicted, Duvvuru faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

According to the charges, Duvvuru worked for the president of Vinmar International Ltd., a petrochemical, marketing and distribution firm located in Houston.

The criminal information against her alleges that from 2010 through January 2017, Duvvuru made unauthorized charges of personal expenses and unauthorized cash withdrawals on credit cards which were only to be used for Vinmar business expenses. Duvvuru allegedly altered the credit card statements and provided false information to conceal her fraud from Vinmar.

As a result of her scheme Duvvuru suffered a loss of more than $1.5 million, according to the press release.