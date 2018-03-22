Texas Governor to lead Business Development Mission to India

NEW YORK – Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, will lead a business mission to India from March 22 to 30, during which time he will visit the cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Agra and New Delhi, according to a press release.

During the trip, Governor Abbott will meet with CEOs, company executives and officials from the Indian government to promote business development and encourage their investment in Texas.

“Nowhere else in the United States will you find a better business environment or a more talented workforce than Texas. The Lone Star State continues to be a premiere destination for foreign direct investment, and this trip will be an opportunity to further highlight and share Texas’ economic success story,” said Abbott, in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing more jobs and investment to our state, and continuing to build upon Texas’ already strong economic and cultural relationship with India,” he added.

This will be the Governor’s fourth international business development trip since taking office.