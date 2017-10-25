Texas Governor announces trade delegation to India next year at Diwali Celebration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced to the Indian American community at a Diwali Celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on Sunday, that he is planning to take a trade delegation to India next year as part of his effort to further increase trade and economic ties between India and the United States, according to PTI.

His part of the mission will focus on increasing trade and investment between Texas and India in a range of sectors.

More than 30 Indian American community members were present at the Diwali Celebration which featured the lighting of the ceremonial Diwali Lamp.

“Diwali lamp has found a permanent home at the governor’s mansion in Austin, this is the third year in a row. Diwali and India community’s spirit of victory over evil, light over darkness inclusiveness is very similar to the values of the Americans,” Abbott said.

The governor also expressed his admiration and appreciation for the Indian-Americans who contributed and volunteered their time in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The PTI reported that approximately 700 Indian-American volunteers came together and dedicated more than 24,000 hours to those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey throughout the state, putting together and distributing over 28,000 meals to the locals in need.

Governor Abbott was pleased by the fact that race did not get in the way of rescue efforts during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Consul General Anupam Ray thanked the governor and the first lady of Texas for opening the doors of their mansion to the Indian American community on Diwali.

Ray also highlighted the various accomplishments made by the Indian-American community in Texas this year, including honoring Ian Grillot, hosting the first successful Houston-India conference in March where Texan and Indian businesses as well as think tank, experts came together in efforts to increase bilateral trade and investment.

Other accomplishments include India’s purchase of $1 billion worth of gas from the state, the purchase of $100 billion worth of defense equipment and helicopters and the partnership between the Indian-American firm Cambridge Education and Texas community colleges to work on the Skills India mission.