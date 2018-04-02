Texas Governor announces launch of new Wipro Technology Center during India visit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Indian company Wipro will be opening their new Texas Technology Center in Plano, Texas, according to a press release.

Governor Abbott is currently in India and recently visited Wipro’s Electronic City facility in Bengaluru, India where he joined with senior executives to make the announcement.

The Texas Technology Center will primarily be used to develop new capabilities in emerging technologies for some of the nation’s top innovators.

The 45,000-square feet center will house Wipro’s U.S. cyber security center and advanced analytics hub, employing an initial 150 people with more to come in the next few years.

With major operations already in place in Dallas and Houston, Wipro plans to increase the amount of jobs in the state from 1,400 to over 2,000 in next few years.

“With more than 1,400 employees in Texas and major operations now in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Wipro is playing an important role in the Texas economy. From investing in the future of the Texas communities to supporting us in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Wipro is a valued partner in Texas. I thank Wipro for their investments in the Lone Star State, and today’s visit to their headquarters in Bengaluru will serve to fortify our already strong partnership,” said Governor Abbott.

“Our technology center in Plano is the latest milestone in our growing operations in Texas, and is testament to the local talent pool and the robust support offered by the state to the technology sector. As a company with a sizeable presence in the state and a deep relationship with the local community, we are committed to delivering best-in-class services to our clients, hiring locally and contributing to STEM education to create a better future for all,” said Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, the CEO and Executive Director of Wipro Ltd.