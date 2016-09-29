Texas Bar Sued For Discrimination Against Asians, Others

By a Staff Writer

A Houston bar that allegedly discriminated against Asians and other non-whites is being taken to court by the U.S. Justice Department.

On Sept. 29, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of 360 Midtown, a bar and nightclub in Houston on grounds it was violating Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleges that Ayman Jarrah and his company Land Guardian Inc. discriminated against Asian-American, African-American, Hispanic patrons at 360 Midtown (earlier named Gaslamp) by making them pay a cover charge to enter the establishment, while not imposing such a charge on white patrons. It is also charged with denying them the right to enter the establishment while admitting similarly situated white patrons.

“When going out to eat at a restaurant or relaxing at bar, no one should ever suffer discrimination because of the color of their skin,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, is quoted saying in a press release.

“The Justice Department will continue to vigorously protect the rights of all people to go about their daily lives free from discrimination at bars, restaurants and other public accommodations around the country.”

Title II of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, such as restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, nightclubs, stadiums and other places of exhibition or entertainment.

Under Title II, the Civil Rights Division can only get injunctive relief that changes policies and practices at the establishment so accused and not monetary compensation for victims of discrimination.