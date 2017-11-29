Test Cricketer Mohammad Assaduddin Feted At Chicago Event

Azeem Adil, president of United Cricket Club, in Chicago, held a welcome reception for upcoming test cricketer Mohammad Assaduddin, son of veteran cricketer and ex-captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Azharuddin, at Khan Barbecue on West Devon Street in Chicago, Nov. 14.

More than 150 guests attended the event, according to a press release, among others, Ali Masqati, managing director of Masqati Dairy, Hyderabad; Esa Misri, Mr. India for Bodybuilding; Ali Misri, a businessman from Hyderabad; Iftikhar Shareef of Chicago, president and CEO of National Bankcard Corporation; Mir Abid Ali; Mohammad Rafi; Syed Mahmood Mukram; and Masood Chik.

Several speakers dwelt on the successful career of Azharuddin and how he had encouraged his son toward a successful career in the much-loved sport.

Assaduddin expressed how excited he was to be at the event and appreciated the encouragement and pledged to try his best to live up to his father’s achievements.

Esa Misri, his brothers, and trainees showed off their bodybuilding skills and muscles at the event, garnering a huge rounds of applause every time they changed poses.