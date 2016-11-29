Terrorist With Pakistan Link Attacks Ohio State University

IANS

A young terrorist with Pakistan links launched an attack at a US university using his car and a butcher’s knife injuring 11 people before being shot dead by a police officer.

The attack was carried out at the Ohio State University in Columbus by Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

Artan had spent seven years in Pakistan after leaving his native Somalia before coming to the US as a refugee two years ago.

The attack turns a spotlight on Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s calls during his campaign for a temporary halt to Muslim immigration while screening procedures are tightened.

Trump has since softened his stand, leaning towards heightened vigilance towards those coming from some countries linked to terrorism.

While national leaders were reluctant to even call the incident terrorism, a Republican Indian American Ohio lawmaker, Niraj Antani, jumped into the fray with a challenge. Democrats see such acts as a result of the proliferation of weapons rather than the motivations.

In line with this Tim Kaine, who was the Democratic Party’s candidate for vice president, reacting to first reports of the shooting, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the senseless act of gun violence.”

State Representative Antani, who at 25 years is among the youngest elected officials in the US, tweeted back at Kaine, “But not saddened by the senseless act of machete or car violence?” The tweet was later removed.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs told reporters that “we have to consider that it is” a terror attack.

Artan, whose age was reported to be between 18 and 20, was a third year transfer student in logistics management.

After leaving Somalia in 2007, he lived in Pakistan till 2014 before he came to the US. According media reports, Catholic Charities had helped with his family’s resettlement.

Officials said that after a university building was evacuated on Monday morning because of reports of a gas leak, Artan drove a car into the crowd of people standing outside, charged out of his car wielding a knife and attacked.

A police officer who was nearby reached the scene of the terror strike and shot Artan dead, officials said. Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) have called upon their supporters to carry out attacks by driving vehicles into people or using knives, tactics that do not require elaborate preparation or equipment or networks.