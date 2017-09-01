Telugu Association of Greater Chicago holds tennis tournament

SCHAUMBURG, IL

The Telugu Association of Greater Chicago (TAGC) conducted its annual tennis tournament on August 20 at Deerfield, IL. The organization started this tournament in early 80’s, to meet and make new friends and attract talented players.

Parents of young tennis players were encouraged to register in the tournament. In this year’s tournament, a total 123 players registered to participate in different categories. TAGC rented an entire club which holds 9 courts to conduct the tournament from morning 8 AM to 6 PM. Different categories competed, including men’s doubles, teens singles girls and boy’s singles and under 10 years boys singles. Each team played 4 games with opposing teams in regular match, Then the top 8 teams played quarter finals, followed by winners playing semis and finals. All the players reported on time, the tournament started as per schedule, and closed on time.

TAGC President Ramachandra R. Ade along with the entire sports committee and sponsor Jagadeesh presented the trophies to the following winners:

Girls Singles: Pooja, Ponneboina

Under 11 Boys: Akshay, Maram

Youth Boys: Tej, Ekkurthi

Men Doubles: Srinivas, Merneedi and Sai, Merneedi

Ade thanked sponsor Jagadeesh and management of Cignus Solutions Inc., for their support in sponsoring and conducting this year’s indoor tennis tournament; and Prasad Maram who helped in coordinating and planning the event with sponsors, tennis courts management and volunteers, the TAGC Board, sports committee chair Sangem Saptagiri and team, and volunteers as well as all the participants.