Teenage boy arrested for shooting, killing Indian American man

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to shooting of an Indian American man, resulting in death.

According to a local CBS report, Sunil Edla, 61, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot on Thursday, November 15, at around 8 p.m., outside of his Nashville Avenue apartment in Ventnor, New Jersey.

Edla was first carjacked before he was shot and the teen became a suspect after authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the area and found him near the carjacking site, NJ.com reported.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Edla’s car was initially missing from the scene, but was later found in Atlantic City the day after, leading to the arrest of the teenager.

According to a Press of Atlantic City report, Edla was planning a trip to India for the holidays and was thinking of retiring soon.

The victim’s cousin, Raj Casula, told the Press of Atlantic City how humble he was, “I helped him when he came to U.S. in 1987. I was very close to him.”

Edla was a father of two as well as a grandfather.

He was a 30-year resident of Atlantic County and worked in Atlantic City’s hospitality industry, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Family members say that Edla was shot and killed while he was leaving to work the overnight shift at the North Carolina Avenue Rodeway Inn in Atlantic City.

He had just started his car, went back into the house briefly and was walking back down the second-floor apartment stairs when he was shot on the sidewalk and left for dead, the family added.

The Press of Atlantic City reported that Edla had planned a two-month trip to India to visit his mother for her 95th birthday and celebrate Christmas with family.

According to an NJ.com report, the teen was charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, carjacking, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose, and is currently being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.