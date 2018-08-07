Team USA including Indian American wins 59th annual International Mathematical Olympiad

Indian American Mihir Singhal, of Palo Alto, California, along with Adam Ardeishar, Andrew Gu, Vincent Huang, James Lin and Michael Ren, have won the 59th annual International Mathematical Olympiad.

The team members played as Team USA at the competition Cluj-Napoca, Romania, which was held from July 3 to 14.

Team USA beat 115 other countries and 609 student competitors.

The six U.S. team members also took home five gold medals and one silver medal for their individual high scores in the competition, according to a Mathematical Association of America press release.

While Team USA came in first with 212 out of a possible 252 points, Team Russia and Team China came in second and third place.

“We are very happy to place first for the third time in four years, highlighting our country’s consistent mathematical talent and problem-solving capabilities among our high school students,” Michael Pearson, executive director of the Mathematical Association of America, is quoted saying in a press release.

“This shows the strength of the MAA American Mathematics Competitions to build the problem-solving skills that students will use in the future to positively impact society. With the IMO team representing the top talent from the more than 300,000 students who participate in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions annually, we can look ahead to a growing population of problem solvers,” he added.

According to a press release, students qualify for the U.S. IMO team by participating in a series of competitions provided by the MAA’s competitions program, called the MAA American Mathematics Competitions.

More than 300,000 students participate in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions each year which leads the nation in strengthening the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem-solvers.

The team was accompanied by coach Po-Shen Loh, a professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University and deputy coach Sasha Rudenko, a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University.