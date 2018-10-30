Team of Indian American girls named as 2018 Technovation Challenge finalists

A team of Indian American girls from Monte Vista High School in San Francisco, California have been named a senior division finalist in the 2018 Technovation Challenge for an app that they have created.

Ria Doshi, Harini Arumugam and Eesha Ramkumar, known as team FemStem, have created an app called Alleviate, which is designed to help individuals with autism improve their social interaction skills and reduce anxiety in times of stress.

According to a press release, Doshi said that their school has a significantly large special education system and they have seen this growing up however, the kids in their school system are only a handful of the 100 million people worldwide who suffer from autism.

So they decided to create the app to help these individuals with autism overcome the challenges they face in their daily lives, and for this they took the help of their school’s special education system.

As a U.S. representative, team FemStem finished near the top of the roughly 20,000 participants globally in the challenge.

As far as the app is concerned, it works for both verbal and non-verbal users, through its interaction feature and helps users relax with a customizable breathing simulator through its relaxation feature.

With this tool, individuals on the autism spectrum can develop the skills they need to equip themselves for adulthood as Alleviate gives them the ability to overcome the challenges that they face in their daily lives, according to a press release.

Team FemStem is currently working with autism centers and neuroscientists to make Alleviate better and it will be available for free on Android and Apple devices by the end of the year.

The team will continue to develop the app through the future.

For more information visit, www.teamfemstem.weebly.com