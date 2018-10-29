Tanbir “Sunny” Dulku for Carteret Board of Education

Indian American Tanbir “Sunny” Dulku is running for the Carteret Board of Education in Carteret, New Jersey.

Born and raised in Carteret, Dulku is a lifelong member and volunteer at the Singh Sabha Gurudwara, and attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School as well as their High School.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Rutgers University and is currently a doctoral candidate and student mentor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he received his master’s degree.

Dulku has also served as the vice president and education chair of the Student American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics.

He is running for Carteret Board of Education to ensure that all students have access to a high quality education.

As a member of the “Students Come First” team, he will work on the following:

Address overcrowded schools

Restore business, life skills, and technical education programs

Expand extracurricular activities to deter community drug use

Focus on student achievement

Support teachers and staff

Collaborate through better communication

Promote fiscal transparency

Dulku is encouraging the community to vote Column “K” on Tuesday, November 6.