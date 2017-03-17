‘Taj Express’: a celebration of new India, Bollywood, culture and traditions

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 17, 2017 3:10 pm

A new musical that’s exploding with the sounds of Bollywood and capturing its vibrant, expressive spirit is currently touring the U.S., taking viewers on a cinematic journey of dance, drama and music. “Taj Express” is the brainchild of sisters Vaibhavi and Shruti Merchant, whose grandfather B. Hiralal, is considered a founding father of Bollywood. Since its U.S. tour began in February, the show has been described by critics and audience alike as a high energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music.

Produced by one of India’s leading entertainment families, the Merchants, the show is produced and directed by the Merchant sisters – Shruti and Vaibhavi., who are among the top choreographers in Bollywood.

Shruti Merchant has been seen as a judge on India’s dance reality show “Dance India Dance”, while Vaibhavi Merchant has worked in over 75 Bollywood films and is known for hits such as “Dhol Baaje”, “Jhoom Barabar”, “Kajra Re” and “Kamli.” Her recent work includes songs for “Sultan”, “Fan” and “Befikre”. She has received numerous awards for her choreography, including the National Award for Choreography, IIFA, and the American Choreography Award.

In this internationally acclaimed stage production, the sisters weave an intoxicating tale of Varsha, an Indian journalist living in Europe. After traveling home to write a story about Bollywood and discover “The Greatest Indian Love Story Ever Told,” Varsha is swept up in a glittery, joyful musical extravaganza all of her own.

“Taj Express” is loaded with action, romance, comedy, a royal wedding Bollywood-style, and larger-than-life dance numbers set to India’s latest pop hits and its folk-music classics. When you hop aboard the “Taj Express”, you’ll embark on an exotic adventure that will have your feet moving, your hands clapping, and your heart soaring.

This years marks the fifth anniversary of the show’s international touring, and the North American tour marks the second leg of finishing a decade.

The show is presented in the U.S. by Columbia Artist Management LLC. (CAMI). CAMI is an international leader in managing the careers and touring activities of the world’s most prominent performing artists and institutions. CAMI has been on the forefront of performing arts management and production throughout the world for nine decades.

