T-Hub joins global tech giants to foster Indian start-ups

HYDERABAD – In a bid to enable startups scale faster and accelerate growth in India, global startup catalyst T-Hub on Wednesday announced it is working with leading technology companies like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The technology companies that also include Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, HubSpot and Zoho will help startups of T-Hub’s cohort-based incubation programme “Lab32” advance their daily operational tasks by providing them with a suite of services, training and access to events, T-Hub said in a statement.

T-Hub is a unique public private partnership between the Telangana government, premier academic institutes (like IIIT-H, ISB and NALSAR) and key private sector leaders.

“Today, startups have the power of getting closer to global market within a shorter time, thanks to collaborative efforts of technology partners. Startups can now build and scale their technology stack and get to market quickly with the help of our key alliances,” said Jay Krishnan, CEO of T-Hub.

“Our strategic partnership with these global partners will support entrepreneurs with world-class tools, guidance, libraries and other services that will enable them cut operational costs, become more productive, gain efficiency and ensure that the quality of their scale-up processes is not compromised,” Krishnan explained.

T-Hub’s premium partners will provide startups with free credits by giving them access to various service offerings and training programmes.

After exhausting free credits, the startups can continue to avail these services at an affordable price.

“We want each of our startups to be technologically stronger so that they can be truly world class and compete in the global landscape,” said Krishnan.