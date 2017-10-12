Swastika graffiti reported at University of Maryland

University of Maryland police are investigating three hate-related reports, including that of a swastika drawn inside a men’s restroom stall.

Offensive language or drawings scrawled in black marker were found in a men’s restroom stall in the Ellicott Dining Hall between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9, police said. The first report was on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., the second shortly before 6 p.m. on Oct. 7, and the third at about 3:50 p.m., on Oct. 9, police said. The Oct. 7 report was about an offensive phrase and a swastika, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call 301-405-3555 or email investigations@umpd.umd.edu. A reward of $2,000 is available for information that leads to “the successful identification of the individual responsible for these despicable acts,” University of Maryland police said in a statement.

The writing and drawings in the restroom stall are the latest in a string of reported hate-related incidents at the University of Maryland and colleges nationwide.

In August, police reported a “person of interest” to university officials in connection with an investigation of a noose made of plastic wrap found in the kitchen of a fraternity house.

Last week, police said they charged a Hyattsville, Md., man with malicious destruction of property in connection with a swastika found spray painted on a trash cart in a dorm on Sept. 27. Ronald Alford Sr., 52, has also been charged with one count of “disturbing the operations of a school” and has been banned from campus, police said.

Authorities are also still working to determine whether the slaying of Richard Collins III should be prosecuted as a hate crime.

Collins was visiting campus with friends when he was fatally stabbed at a bus stop. Police arrested Sean Christopher Urbanski, 22, of Severna Park, Md., in the slaying of Collins. Police said Urbanski was associated with a Facebook page called “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

Urbanski awaits trial on murder charges in Prince George’s County, Md., Circuit Court.

