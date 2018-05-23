Swaminarayan Gurukul USA performs first mahapuja in Texas

On the auspicious day of Akshaytrutiya, holy saints performed the first mahapuja and thal in the new magnificent facility of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul USA located in Plano, Texas.

This new 32 acre campus boasts the beautiful temple with the idols of Lord Shree Swaminarayan, Shree Radhakrushn Dev, Shree Sita-Ramji, Shree Venketeshwar Balaji, Shree Siddheshvar Mahadev, Shree Vighnvinayak Ganapatiji and Shree Kashtbhanjan Hanumanji.

The campus also includes cultural and education classes for kids during the weekends, a function hall for social events, an exhibition on Vaidik Sanskruti, a lake, a river, wooded areas and residential facilities for the guests.

The new temple’s Murti Pratishtha Mahotsav will be celebrated with great zeal and devotion from August 11 to 19 when more than 30 saints and 5,000 devotees will arrive to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity in the divine presence of His Holiness Sadguru Guruvarya Shree Devkrushnadasji Swami.

Murti Pratishtha Mahotsav will also feature the 25 Kundi Mahavishnu yag based on Vaidik rituals, 1,008 Mahapuja, discourses on Shrimad Satsangijivan, special discourses on various topics by scholarly saints, 51-hour Swaminarayan mantralekhan and dhoon, cultural programs by kids, youth and women devotees, health camp, blood donation and more.