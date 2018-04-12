Swami Mukundananda on 30 city tour in the US

NEW YORK – The quest for happiness and fulfillment is a practical necessity, not a lofty ideal, says Swami Mukundananda, who is on a 30 city tour this summer in the US.

Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in engineering and management from Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management, respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take sanyas, at age 23, in quest for God-realization. Since the last two decades, Swamiji has been travelling to various states of USA, India, Nepal and Singapore awakening thousands of seekers, according to a press release.

He is the senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and founder of JKYog (www.jkyog.org). JKYog is a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of humankind, through yoga and spirituality.

Swamiji has been invited to speak at various Fortune 500 companies, including Google and Oracle. He has conducted programs at prestigious universities such as Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke University.

For children, he has established a special personality development program, called “Bal-Mukund”. It includes character building, yoga, meditation and devotional singing.

Swami Mukundananda will have a week-long program in New Jersey. The first part of the session focuses on yoga and meditation. The second session focuses on devotional chanting and spiritual discourses. In his programs, Swamiji chants the sweetest bhajans that inspire devotional love and transport the consciousness to subliminal heights. Swamiji’s enlightening discourses clarify the deepest concepts of the Vedic scriptures, with wit, and perfect logic. He has inspired people all over the world on the path of spirituality, holistic health, yoga, meditation, service to society and God realization.

Admission to the program is free and prasadam will be served after discourses. Registration is requested.

During the seven day program, Swamiji will be teaching techniques to discover the limitless potential of your mind, live a life of inspiration and purpose, forge your destiny with every thought, let go of the past and live in the present, learn the secret to stress-free living, acquire knowledge to leap forward in life, utilize the power of habits to transform yourself.