Suzy’s Place hosts ‘Qawali Night’ program in Skokie

Suzy’s Place held a ‘Qawali Night’ program with Hamza Akram Qawwal and Brothers in support of domestic violence shelter, on September 8, at the Holiday Inn, in Skokie. It was dedicated to bringing awareness to women and children survivors of domestic violence.

Suzy’s Place is a nonprofit organization in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicagoland. They provide domestic violence shelter for needy and abused women and children.

Suzy’s Place operates a homeless shelter on Devon Avenue in Chicago. They, however, need additional funding to do more, including raise awareness programs and accommodate more women in shelters.

Some prominent individuals of Chicagoland’s Pakistani and Indian community attended the evening. Arshia Hasnain, Executive Director, Suzy’s Place, welcomed all the guests and introduced the organization to the audience.

She explained about the programs and workshops for their clients and others in the area. The free temporary housing for three months, free legal help desk, free yoga classes, free meditation and stress management workshops, free health screenings, ESL classes and many more services all benefit their clients in the Rogers Park neighborhood, she explained.

Shahida Khan, Chairman of Board of Directors of Suzy’s Place thanked all the guests, supporters, sponsors and volunteers for their dedication and commitment to help the cause. A Pakistani journalist, Rana Javed, introduced the qawwali group, explaining the history of qawwali music as an art form that originated in North India.

Suzy’s Place are holding another big event on December 8, 2018, which will be called Suzy’s Place 2nd Annual Winter Gala. For more information, check out the website: www.suzysplace.org