Suspense Continues Over N.J. Student Dharun Ravi’s Future

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Within a week after a New Jersey appeals court overturned a lower court conviction of Rutgers University freshman Dharun Ravi in connection with the 2012 suicide of fellow student and dorm mate Tyler Clementi, prosecutors in Middlesex County urged the court to reconsider its decision, raising doubts about his future.

Appeals Court Judge Jose Fuentes in a 61-page opinion Sept. 9 said that since some of the New Jersey bias laws under, which Ravi was tried and convicted, have changed, there was need for a new trial. “It is clear that the evidence the State presented to prove the bias intimidation charges…permeated the entire case against defendant, rendering any attempt to salvage the convictions under the remaining charges futile,” Fuentes said. He, however, noted that overturning a jury verdict based on trial error “implies nothing with respect to the guilt or innocence of the defendant.” The fact that the judge did not declare Ravi guilty or innocent, led to the possibility of either an appeal by the prosecution, or a fresh trial.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said Sept. 16 that a motion has been filed asking the appeals court to reconsider its decision to overturn the conviction of Ravi in 2012 for setting up a camera to secretly view Clementi.

The motion also asks the court to correct factual errors it made in reaching its decision, which was handed down on Sept. 9. The appeals court judge wrote Sept. 9 that “it is clear that the evidence the State presented to prove the bias intimidation charges…permeated the entire case against defendant, rendering any attempt to salvage the convictions under the remaining charges futile.”

In the suicide death of Clementi, who jumped from the George Washington Bridge, Ravi was not charged, as Clementi never left any suicide note stating the reason for his suicide. He was slapped with 15 other charges, including several bias intimidation counts.

After the appeals court’s ruling Clementi’s parents, who are residents Ridgewood, N.J., said in a statement that the court’s decision “will push us forward with stronger determination to create a kinder, more empathetic society” where every person is valued and respected.

“Today’s decision shows us how much more work there is to be done …. We will continue to work even harder sharing Tyler’s story through the Tyler Clementi Foundation and our many partners.”

The Star-Ledger newspaper said that there are lessons to be taken from the appeals court’s ruling. “It was a controversial move, but the right one. And this appeals court just vindicated it. Even if Ravi’s actions did push Clementi over the edge, he deserves a fresh trial to ensure a cleaner conviction. We also need to fix our state’s bias law swiftly so it complies with the Supreme Court ruling. . .To honor Clementi’s memory and Ravi’s constitutional rights, ensuring justice is the most important thing,” the Star-Ledger wrote in an editorial Sept. 14.