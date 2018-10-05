Suspects denied bail in case of murder of Indian-American landlord in Illinois

Elijah and Tony Green, two brothers charged with the alleged murder of their Indian-American landlord Vasudevareddy Kethireddy, 76, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, were denied bail by a Cook County judge Oct. 1, CBSlocal reported from Chicago, quoting the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Kethireddy was out collecting rent and was last seen Aug. 4, in the Engelwood neighborhood. Three days later, his body was found in a sewer, across from a property he owned.

According to a “Community Alert-Missing Person-Press Release” Aug. 6, posted by the Rolling Meadows Police Department on Facebook, Kethireddy left his home in Rolling Meadows on Saturday, August 4th, at 8:00am. He was last seen at JP Morgan Chase Bank at 6940 Ashland Ave., in Chicago at approximately 4:00p.m.

The police alert described his car and gave the license plate, but those were not on the car when it was eventually found across the road from a property he owned. Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Katsenios at the police department. According to police, a witness did see Elijah Green carry Kethireddy’s body out the back door of their home, the Chicago Sun Times reported quoting prosecutors.

On Oct. 1, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the charges with the photos of the two men saying, “Elijah & Tony Green charged this morning with the despicable murder of a 76 year old man. Detectives found the victim after investigation revealed suspects searched internet for how to dispose of a body in a sewer.”

Kethireddy’s son Shantan told CBS Chicago he was shocked because Elijah and Tony were always “shaking my hand and giving me hugs, expressing their condolences.”