Sushmita Sen says Indian film industry not based on actors look, age

, Posted On : February 14, 2017 3:45 pm

NEW DELHI

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says that nowadays, the Hindi film industry is not based on an artiste’s look and age but on talent. She believes that age only adds experience to the actor’s career.

“No, I don’t agree with that, not today…if you had asked me this when I joined the film industry, I would have said a resounding yes! but at this stage, when you look at an ‘English Vinglish’, you look at Sridevi, you think wow,” Sushmita told IANS in an e-mail, when asked if she thinks Indian film industry is based on looks and age and not on an actor’s talent.

The actress also talked about Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep and said that she has played some incredible parts, even lead a film all through her career at different ages.

“She is someone I deeply admire…And now comes our very own Sridevi…I mean I give you just that one example because it’s a success,” she added.

The 41-year-old said that age adds experience onto the screen space.

“(It) goes to show that age only adds to the experience and to actually bringing alive more of that experience onto the screen,” said Sushmita, who has walked the runway for designer Sashi Vangapalli at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

The actress, who is a single mother to daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, says that it would be tragedy if an actor’s career gets over at the age of 25.

“It is a beautiful thing to grow and then to depict that in cinema…So I, disagree with that… We are definitely headed in the right direction and there is a roll and a script for everyone…We just need the right directors to come up with them,” she added.

IANS